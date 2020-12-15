Council chiefs welcomes 46-home development near Telford Town Centre

Impression of Nuplace's Southwater Way development

The plans are for 46 new one, two, three and four-bedroom homes semi-detached and detached houses and flats, in Southwater Way to be built in partnership with construction company Lovell. Under the scheme 11 of the homes will be for the affordable rent market.

Funding for the new homes includes a £460,000 investment from The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) as part of its brownfield first approach which involves regenerating former industrial sites and vacant urban plots.

Telford & Wrekin's economy and housing chief Councillor David Wright said: “We are delighted to be launching this sustainable development which will set a benchmark for future Nuplace schemes as well as other housing schemes within the borough.

"The development will bring high quality housing choices to people wanting to be close to our excellent town centre amenities such as Southwater and Telford Town Park.

“Nuplace is a huge success story for the council with many of its sites becoming pre-let before properties are even completed. We are confident that these new sustainable homes will prove to be really attractive to people looking for a high quality home for rent."

West Midlands Mayor and WMCA chairman Andy Street said: “Before coronavirus struck, the West Midlands economy was growing fast, living standards were improving and there was a rapid expansion in house building.

“The pandemic has hit the region hard, but throughout the crisis we have continued to use Government funding to not only unlock sites like this one for new homes and jobs but also give local people the skills they need to help build those properties.

“Our investment in Southwater Way is part of our wider plans to get our economy back on track and regain our previous momentum. By investing in the future, we can safeguard existing jobs, create new ones and give people the opportunity of a good quality, energy efficient and affordable home.”

The homes which will feature solar panels and electric car charging points will be ready by next winter.

The council said Southwater Way will be a sustainable development designed in line with its commitment to tackle climate change.

Pupils attending nearby Old Park Primary School will choose the name for the new development.