Shropshire MPs support extended Brexit trade talks

Boris Johnson was expected to announce a no-deal trade agreement yesterday having suggested the day as a hard deadline to make post-Brexit trade agreements or stop them.

But in a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister said they had "mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached".

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he would support the extended talks in order to "get a deal done which can benefit both sides".

Meanwhile, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said "every minute" should be used to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Pritchard said: "I think every effort, using every minute up until the actual Brexit deadline, should be used to try and secure a fair Brexit trade agreement.

"I welcome the renewed effort to find a deal."