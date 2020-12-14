Police arrest male suspect after three robbery attempts in Telford

Detectives at West Mercia Police are linking the incidents which all involved a man armed with a knife and wearing a mask.

The first involved an incident at around 8pm on December 13 when a man went into Tesco Express, in Haygate Road, and demanded cash from the till. However, he left empty handed.

A short time later just before 8.30pm the same evening a man called at an address, in Herbert Avenue, and demanded cash. He also left empty handed.

Then just after 8.30pm a man went into the BP garage, in Holyhead Road, and demanded money from staff again fleeing empty handed.

Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor, of Telford CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in these incidents however they were clearly incredibly distressing for those involved.

“Incidents of this nature don’t happen often and we do believe that they are linked and a man has been arrested.”