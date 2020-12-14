Butterfly and flower sculptures to be placed on Shawbirch roundabout

This art installation, depicting butterflies and a flower, will be made from steel and placed on Shawbirch Roundabout (Picture: Telford and Wrekin Council)

In October, Telford and Wrekin Council applied to build the six-foot steel installation at Shawbirch Roundabout, Shawbirch, describing it as a “member-led gateway improvement project”, and the borough’s planning department gave the green light last week.

Diagrams show a 1.8-metre flower sculpture surrounded by six butterlies with wingspans of approximately one metre, placed on the roundabout where Queensway, Shawbirch Road and Whitchurch Drive meet.

Shawbirch councillor Bill Tomlinson supported the proposal and Wellington Town Council offered no objection, but Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council objected, saying recent road widening has already made the area “extremely hazardous” for walkers and cyclists.

In application documents, Telford and Wrekin Council environmental maintenance officer Adrian Corney said the sculpture installation will be placed in the “centre of Shawbirch island around the existing trees”.

Hadley and Leegomery’s parish councillors discussed the proposal when they met remotely on Tuesday, November 3.

Shortly after, parish clerk Jonathan Brumwell wrote to Telford and Wrekin Council, summarising members’ views.

He wrote that, as part of the Telford Growth Point package, the roundabout which links the A442, A4223 and B5063 was increased at size and saw its entry and exit lanes widened in 2017.

The Transport Growth Strategy, published by the local authority the previous year, Mr Brumwell wrote, “identifies missing infrastructure at various development locations” and describes “unsuitable crossing facilities” on Queensway. It recommended installing toucan crossings on the Whitchurch Drive and Queensway arms, south and east of the roundabout.

“These deficiencies were identified before Shawbirch Roundabout was enlarged and the entrances to and exits from the roundabout were made two-lane to improve traffic flow,” Mr Brumwell added.

“It should also be noted that the toucan crossings identified as mitigations features have not been installed.”

Mr Brumwell said: “The parish council is extremely concerned that the improved traffic flow resulting from the enlargement of Shawbirch Roundabout has already made crossing roads at this location extremely hazardous for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly at peak times.