Three injured in three-car crash in Telford

The crash happened on Haybridge Road in Hadley shortly before 10.20am today.

The fire service reported it involved three cars and three people were injured.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three engines including the rescue tender from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were on scene and treated the three casualties for injuries.