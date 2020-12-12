Pub owner reveals plans for shops and takeaway sites

The Wren's Nest

Under the proposal, two hot food retailer spaces would be added at the back of The Wrens Nest, in Ketley, and two more commercial units would be houses in a newly-built extension.

Planning documents, submitted on behalf of applicant Pal Singh Atwal, say 33 of the site’s 65 car parking spaces will remain after the refit, if approved, and 13 full-time and 12-part-time jobs will be created.

The pub would continue to trade, but would lose its public bar area, leaving only its front lounge area and patio.

Ketley Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A planning statement, submitted by Lilleshall-based planning agent John Nickson, says Mr Atwal plans to modify the existing interior of the 1960s-built pub, at the corner of Woodside Road and Orchard Close, and including an extension at its rear, to house two hot food takeaway outlets.

Blueprints show the entrances to these, labelled “unit one” and “unit two”, would be on the left-hand side of the existing pub, around the corner from its main entrance.

The new building, housing units three and four, would go behind and to the left-hand side of the pub.

“The existing access on Woodside road will need to be widened as this will be for deliveries of goods and the existing beer deliveries to the public house,” Mr Nickson writes.