Telford reindeer trail for families suspended after vandals smash plastic deer

Telford & Wrekin Council had been running reindeer trails in Telford Town Park as well as several of the borough's high streets.

Families were invited to search for Santa's lost reindeer, 10 of them in each location.

But today the council announced that the plastic reindeer signs in the town park have been deliberately damaged.

A statement said: "Due to vandalism we are having to temporarily suspend the 'Reindeer Trail' in Telford Town Park.

"It's been a tough year and this was something we worked hard to produce giving families something to do together in the fresh air but unfortunately it has been ruined by a small minority of people.

"We are working hard to get the reindeer back in their spots as soon as possible and will announce when they have landed safely.

"In the meantime you can still head to any of our borough high streets and spot the reindeer in the windows. Don't forget to make a little purchase while you're there and support our local businesses."

The towns with reindeer trails are Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Oakengates, Wellington and Newport.