Portable shelter could be included in improvement plans for Telford housing estate

The current shelter alongside the proposed new one

The current shelter in Brookside, which is open to the elements and has no proper seating, could be replaced using funds from a successful £550,000 bid to the Home Office Safer Streets fund to improve the area.

Teams working on the plans have been speaking with youth groups and young people, who say the shelter in the children's play area by Windmill Primary School is not fit for purpose.

The location of the existing shelter has also been raised as an issue by residents who feel it would be better located away from the children’s play area.

These concerns have been reiterated during the Brookside Safer Streets consultation on proposed measures to make this area of Brookside a safer and nicer place to live.

West Mercia Police Inspector Sean Brennan said: “Young people need a safe place to gather and socialise away from adults – this is how they mature. It is true that they will sometimes make fools of themselves and be boisterous, but it is better that they do this in a safe space out of harm’s way. Youth shelters provide that safe space.

“Evidence clearly shows that youth shelters reduce nuisance behaviour if they are fit for purpose and in the right place. The current one is damaged, covered in graffiti and not at all comfortable.”

As well as a new design, the proposal includes relocating the shelter to the green space between Briarwood and Beaconsfield to the side of the school, which is more open and accessible. The proposed location will also benefit from improved lighting and new CCTV surveillance which is being installed with the Home Office funding.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Richard Overton, along with other local ward councillors, agrees that a decent youth shelter is sorely needed in the area.

Councillor Overton said: “A new shelter would be a welcome improvement to the one that’s there at the moment. It will also compliment the other improvements happening in Brookside. There’s a fantastic community spirit and the young people deserve somewhere that they can meet up and feel safe.”

Councillor Arnold England, one of the area’s representatives, added: “The new design being considered is partially covered with better seating for the young people and is also portable, so we will be able to move it if needed.”