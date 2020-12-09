Telford's newest footbridge wins construction award

The footbridge in central Telford

Telford town centre’s new footbridge has won the Civils Project of the Year Award from Constructing Excellence Midlands.

The footbridge, funded by the Department for Transport and officially named the 'Silver Swallow' by The Princess Royal in September, links Telford Central railway station and Telford town centre, spanning two dual carriageways and the main Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line.

It was built in time to celebrate Telford’s 50th birthday and acted as a focal point for all the celebrations across the borough in 2018.

It involved the lifting into place by crane of the new two 230-tonne structure, a feat watched by dozens of spectators in the early hours of a Sunday morning.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “I am delighted at this latest award. The bridge is impressive. The way it was constructed is also very impressive; something recognised in this award which also acknowledges how such a feat was achieved without incident and with minimal disruption.

“This is now the seventh award received in recognition of the work to deliver this iconic link to the town centre. Well done again to everyone involved.”

Jon Kiteley, Balfour Beatty area director for the north and midlands, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the award for Civils Project of the Year from Constructing Excellence. The Telford replacement footbridge, now named the ‘Silver Swallow’, is a fantastic example of engineering expertise, collaboration and quality design.