Telford Tree of Light appeal passes £28,000

Jill Broad, a shopper, at the Telford Tree of Light display

About 3,600 names of loved ones being remembered have been listed at the display in Telford’s main shopping centre despite the tree’s lights being switch off during the recent four-week lockdown.

The major fundraising campaign which is managed by the Rotary Club has so far collected £28,400.

Chairman of the Rotary Telford Tree of Light organising committee Frank Curry said: “What a wonderful response from the people of Telford.

“With the problems associated with Covid-19 we never thought that the 2020 Tree of Light could get anywhere near to being this successful. It is thanks to the generosity of the people of Telford that local charities continue to receive tremendous local support in this most difficult of times.”

With the help of staff at Telford Shopping Centre the display board has been updated and as part of Covid safety measures space has been created so that those who want to remember and spend time reflecting at the tree are kept apart from the passing shoppers.

This year 50 per cent of the funds raised will go to Severn Hospice and 25 per cent to Hope House. The remaining 25 per cent will be split between The Talking Newspaper, The Telford After Care Service, Citizens Advice Bureau and the YMCA Holly Project.

In addition 24 local businesses and individuals have sponsored the effort to ensure that all the money donated will go to the nominated charities.

There is still time to send in names and donations, but the committee said it cannot guarantee that any names received after December 18 will appear around the tree before Christmas Day.