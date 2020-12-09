Health officials urge Covid vigilance as case rates fall

People have been urged to keep following Covid guidelines in an effort to keep cases down and increase the prospect of the county moving into Tier One

Both Rachel Robinson director of public health at Shropshire Council, and Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin Council's public health director, have urged people to continue the push and reduce the prospect of a significant 'third wave' in January.

The case rate in the county has fallen in recent weeks, sparking hopes that the county could be moved into Tier One of the Government's restrictions.

However, both officials have said the focus needs to be on continuing to follow guidelines to ensure that infection rates continue to drop.

Mrs Robinson said: “This news about the recent fall in positive cases locally is encouraging and is testament to the efforts of our residents. The NHS has started its Covid-19 vaccination programme and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has been selected as one of the first 'hospital hubs' in the country for vaccinations.

“There is lots to feel optimistic about, but we have a long journey ahead and we are not out of the woods by any means. Our local hospitals have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19-related admissions. This means added pressure on our brilliant NHS workers and the vital services they deliver.

“We need to keep doing all the things designed to keep us safe – respecting social distancing, washing hands, wearing face-coverings, self-isolating when we are asked to do so, and booking a test if you have symptoms.

“It’s not just about us and our families this festive season, we have to do it for our frontline workers too – our NHS, our care workers, our supermarket workers and our delivery drivers.

“I truly believe, with a community effort, we can continue to 'Drive it down for Christmas'.”

Ms Noakes said: “Continuing the push to get our cases as low as possible before the Christmas period will ensure we are in a much better position to deal with any potential third wave in January, and that we can exit Tier Two as soon as possible.

“But it is important to remember that our cases are declining thanks to our residents playing their part and making sacrifices over the past year.

“For that reason I would urge everyone to continue to act responsibly, now more than ever, in the coming weeks and over Christmas period.

“We have a responsibility not to spread the virus onto our loved ones during this time, and to keep our cases low for our NHS workers, care workers and other key workers.