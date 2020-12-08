Concerns grow for missing Telford woman, 49

Concerns continue to grow for a Telford woman who has been missing for more than a week, and police are issuing a new appeal to help locate her.

Amanda Caldwell
Amanda Caldwell

Amanda Caldwell, 49, has been missing since Monday, November 30, and despite police enquiries she has not yet been found.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 6 ins tall, of medium build with short bobbed purple and grey hair. It is believed she may be wearing jogging bottoms, a sweatshirt or hoodie and trainers.

Enquiries are ongoing to find her and police are asking anyone who has seen her to get in contact.

Anyone with information can report it to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00589i of November 30, or online under the Tell Us About section of westmercia.police.uk.

