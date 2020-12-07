Telford family who bounced back from misfortune now packing Christmas goody bags for others

Amy Hussey and her children have been preparing Christmas bags for families. From left are Oliver Leighton, four, Finley Leighton, six, and Sienna Leighton, nine

Amy Hussey, of St Georges in Telford, lost her job as a sales representative just before the lockdown began in March. The 31-year-old single mother of three was able to find a new job as a receptionist two months ago, and her experiences have now pushed her and her children to help others in difficult situations.

She has offered to buy treats, books, clothes and other goodies and pack them into bags for other families going through tough times, and she has been supported by dozens of others.

"At the start of the year, just before Covid took over, I lost my job. There was no furlough scheme or anything like that.

"I spent the whole of the six week break with no job.

"Two months ago I was able to get a new job. Me and the kids just decided we could help others.

"I've been on my own with them for four years now, I know what it's like to struggle, I know what it's like not to know where the money is coming from."

She put out a call on social media, saying she and her children would prepare Christmas bags for others, asking people to get in touch themselves or nominate other people who might benefit at the end of a tough year.

Overwhelmed

She has been overwhelmed by the response, and the items she has collected and been given have filled up her garage and made it resemble a Santa's grotto.

"It seems to have gone bigger than I ever thought it would do. I put a post on Facebook, I've just had so many families message me saying they are really struggling.

"It's amazing how many people have donated. We've had books and a Nintendo Wii, chocolate. I've had lots of people just dropping off bags they've bought from B&M to donate.

"I had a butcher email me yesterday to help.

"It's mad how many people have got in touch."

Amy and her children, Sienna (nine), Finley (six) and Oliver (four), have packed bags and distributed them to many families already, but they are still taking donations and hope to keep helping people throughout December.