Audiology patients' views on service sought in Shropshire health survey

The aim of the survey is to assess different areas of the adult and children audiology services at Shropshire's hospitals including the care received by patients, aftercare, waiting times and access to appointments.

It will also identify any potential improvements which could be made to the services to enhance patient experience.

If you have used the adult and children audiology services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin within the last two years you can complete the survey at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/J26JC9K.

The survey will close at 5pm on Friday, January 15 next year.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are encouraging all patients who have used the county’s audiology services in the last two years to share their comments and help us ensure their important feedback is used to potentially shape the service going forwards.