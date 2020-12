Davis Manu, 23, is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

It relates to a disturbance on August 7 this year in Brookside.

Manu, of Brackenfield in Brookside, denies both charges and will stand trial next year, with a window set for the two weeks from July 19.

At this week's hearing the prosecution was represented by Miss Amiee Parkes, while Manu was represented by Harpreet Sandhu.