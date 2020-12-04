New online booking system for registrar appointments in Telford

Customers can now book their appointments online for birth and death registrations, notice of marriage and notice of a civil partnership.

The Register Office also handles requests for copy certificates which people can now also request via the website.

Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: "This year has shown just how important it is to have services available online when customers cannot physically come into our offices.

"Residents who now need to use the registrar services can now do this at a time that is convenient for them without having to sit on the phone or be restricted by opening hours.

"2020 has seen the demand for digital services increase with people needing to adapt and do things differently and we expect to see this trend continue into the future so now is the time for the council to move with the times and adapt our services to meet the needs of those who use them."