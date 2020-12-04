'His joy was seeing the children smile': Kids show their love for 'awesome' Bob

Tribute – School pupils pay their respects to war veteran and fundraising hero Bob Urey who died aged 94

Bob Urey, 94, was laid to rest at Holy Trinity Church in Wrockwardine Wood yesterday after he died on the anniversary of Armistice Day last month.

On his way to the church, Bob’s funeral cortege passed Wrockwardine Wood Infant and Junior Schools, where youngsters held up love hearts and clapped as he went past.

Former cattle farmer and brass musician Bob was a much-loved figure, who as well as raising thousands of pounds, introduced youngsters to baby birds and insects to give them an appreciation of all living things.

Denise Garner, head teacher at Wrockwardine Wood Infant School and Nursery, said: “He was really awesome. He was so friendly and generous. He had so much love in his heart for others. He had a heart of gold.

“His legacy here will be how he helped the children get excited about new life. He used to provide chicks, ducklings and insects and he built everything for them.

“He used to come in every morning and night to check on them and he’d let us know when an egg was ready to hatch. We (the staff) would get as excited as the children because of his love of such things.

"We will continue with that, even though he’s not here.

"He would go from school to school to record the nativity plays and spent so many hours getting it ready. He did it out of the kindness of his heart and never accepted payment.

Bob Urey with great great grandson Jacques

“It’s really sad. His joy was seeing the children smile.”

Bob, who was also well known for his photography and gardening skills, had three children, three step-children, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

In the Second World War, Bob was enlisted into his beloved Gordon Highlander regiment and carried out training in Scotland before his posting to the East.

When the war ended he return to his work on his dairy farm in the north.

He arrived in Shropshire in 1962 with wife Margaret to work on a farm at Weston Park and helped to establish a youth club in the village and twice a year he would help produce and direct youth club concerts.

Margaret died suddenly aged 40, but Bob found love again later in life with Pat, who he married in 1973.

His son Bobby said: “He was a man who never looked for reward.