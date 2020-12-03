Two arrested after drugs raid in Telford

Officers carried out the warrant at an address in Sutton Hill in Telford and arrested two men aged 18 and 51 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police seized a large amount of drugs from the property before taking the pair into custody, where they currently remain.

Detective Sergeant Louise Hickman said: "This was a great result and we’re extremely pleased to have taken such a large quantity of drugs off of the streets.

"Tackling drug crime is a priority for us and we will continue to take action to disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs to help make our communities safer.”

West Mercia Police is currently running ‘Protect’ – a campaign aimed at tackling serious and organised crime underpinned by the principles of 'Pursue, Prevent, Protect and Prepare'.

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.