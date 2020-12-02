Staff 'will be supported' after 'heartbreaking' Debenhams closure news

Debenhams in Telford

That is according to Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies, who believes the shopping centre will bounce back from yet another devastating blow to the high street.

A takeover bid from JD Sports fell through and the 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have "regretfully" decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers "for all or parts of the business".

It is understood that the collapse of rescue talks were partly linked to the administration of Arcadia Group, which is the biggest operator of concessions in Debenhams stores.

Debenhams said it will continue to trade through its 124 UK stores and online to clear its current and contracted stocks.

Speaking to Telford residents in an online Q&A, Councillor Davies sought to show solidarity with workers, and said the council's Telford Job Box scheme will be ready to help them find alternative employment.

"This is heartbreaking news for the staff affected. We stand ready to support those retail workers.

"It isn't the only retail business that has unfortunately been in the news for the wrong reasons.

"It means less footfall for the shopping centre, but it is and attraction. Big companies have left before and it has been able to bounce back."

Job Box is a Telford & Wrekin Council initiative supporting residents of all ages to find work.

It could be your first job, a new opportunity to develop your career or if you are returning to the job market perhaps after redundancy.

Whether that’s assistance finding a new job, interview support or developing your skills – our Job Box team can offer help.