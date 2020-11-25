Drivers warned of roadworks on A442 near Telford

Part of the A442 is to close between Crudgington and Waters Upton from next week.

The work, which is weather dependent, is due to begin on Monday and last two weeks, running overnight between 7pm and 6am.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “This work is to repair cracks and joints in the road through structural patching and joint sealing. It is also in preparation for the road to be surfaced dressed next year.

“There will be temporary traffic lights and diversions in place when the work is carried out at night and we will maintain access for residents, business users and emergency vehicles throughout.

“It’s part of our vision to ‘Keep Telford Moving’ which involves investing £22m in this financial year to deliver 200 improvement schemes across the borough.

"The funding for the work has come from the council’s highway capital programme as part of its ‘Pride in Our Community’ programme to make the borough a better place to live, work and visit.”

The programme of structural patching and joint sealing is due to start between Sleep Farm, Crudgington and River Lane, Waters Upton on Monday for two weeks and is due to be completed by December 11.

The work is, however, weather dependant and the dates may be subject to change.