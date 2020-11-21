Parts of Telford neighbourhood to go without Christmas decorations after lampposts deteriorate

Gower Street, St Georges. Photo: Google Maps

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council traditionally hangs eight-foot designs from 14 lighting columns on Gower Street and Stafford Street, St Georges, over the festive season.

But parish clerk Victoria Brain told members that a safety inspection had found three of the posts had deteriorated and recommended they be missed out this year.

She added that the columns are otherwise safe, but would be replaced in 2021 so the full display can go up next Christmas.

Ms Brain said “lockdown and various other delays” had pushed back the planned inspection.

“It was only done about two weeks ago and I only got the report today,” she said.

Three without decorations

“Fourteen columns have Christmas decorations on in St Georges, and it turns out three of them are actually not strong enough to put a Christmas decoration on – two in Gower Street and one in Stafford Street.

“If we’d heard about it months ago we could have ordered new columns, but, obviously there’s nothing we can do now for this Christmas. So, I’m afraid, there will be three where there won’t be decorations.

“I just wanted to update you on that because you might wonder why on earth there are a few gaps where you might have expected to see a Christmas motif.”

Councillor Robert Cadman suggested putting a notice about this on the parish council’s Facebook page to reassure residents that the gaps in the display were intentional.

Councillor Maureen Warner asked what would be done with the decorations instead of being hung up.

Ms Brain said the columns where they would normally go have specially-fitted brackets and electrical connectors, so the 2.5-metre, 12kg hanging lights can’t be displayed anywhere else.

“I’m afraid they’ll just have to not be used,” she said.