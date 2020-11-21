One death reported at Shropshire's main hospitals today

It takes the total number of Covid-related deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust to 215 since the start of the pandemic. That is in addition to 15 total deaths at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

In England today a further 316 deaths were reported of people who tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England to 38,112.

The patients whose deaths were reported today were aged between 28 and 102 years old. All except five (aged 64 to 96) had known underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.