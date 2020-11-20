Woman and dog rescued from water at Telford fishing pool

A woman and dog had to be rescued after getting into difficulty in water in a Telford fishing pool.

Fire crews rushed to Apley Castle this morning when the alarm was raised.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and crews helped them from the water. The dog survived the ordeal and the woman was left in the care of paramedics.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 11.24am we received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Telford.

"Four fire appliances including the incident support unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Wellington.

"Incident involved one female and dog rescued from water. Female left in the care of ambulance."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

