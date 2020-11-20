Former Lib Dem leader drops in on virtual meeting of Shropshire group

Sir Vince Cable joined the virtual AGM of Telford & Wrekin's Liberal Democrats

Sir Vince, who was business secretary in the last coalition government, addressed Telford & Wrekin's Liberal Democrats at their virtual AGM.

Local party spokesman, Woodside councillor Greg Spruce, said: “We were delighted to secure such a high profile speaker as Sir Vince.

“Sir Vince answered questions on a wide range of topics from the coronavirus pandemic to local planning. Vince highlighted the importance of the need for more social housing and policies to tackle the climate crisis.”

Earlier in the evening the group elected its executive for 2021, which includes David Ellams as chair, Diana Wright as honorary president, Thomas Janke as secretary and Sally Wiggin as treasurer.

Greg Spruce was selected as membership development officer, Paul Howard as data officer and Cathy Salter as diversity officer.