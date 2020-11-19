Telford man's hopes that his experiences of substance abuse can help others

By Rob Smith

A man who battled drinking and drug problems has set up his own website with a huge database of support service contacts and ideas to keep busy and stay positive.

Neil Reynard, who lives in Telford, hosts Be Busy, which is full of ideas and links for issues including addiction, housing, mental health, urgent needs, counselling and more.

It also has ideas for activities and walks around the Telford and Wrekin area, as well as further afield.

Neil said: "I am from Bradford, West Yorkshire, and came to Telford around 20 years ago. After many years of heavy drinking and drug use I finally got clean and sober, and started a website to hopefully give people with addiction and mental health problems something to do.

"It is mainly aimed at the area in and around Telford, but it has ideas and hopefully direction for anyone who needs to kill a little time or struggles to entertain themselves.

"The site also has a blog where I invite people to share their stories, artworks, jokes or whatever they want to feature there."

Learn more at bebusy.org.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

