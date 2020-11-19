School's Christmas card competition is a hit

Overall competition winner Riley Escott, nine

The competition was arranged between St Georges Church of England Primary School and the St Georges Partnership, which connects organisations in the Telford neighbourhood.

All of the entries were judged and the overall winner was Riley Escott, nine.

Her card is now being sold in the school office, for £1 each. The profits will be split between the school and the partnership.

To order one from the school, email admin@stgeorgesschool.org.uk.

Stephen Handley of the St Georges Partnership said: "This competition was for the children to design a 'Christmas Card for St Georges' which would go up for sale.

"St Georges Partnership and the primary school together organized the competition and we were extremely pleased with the quality and quantity of entries. It was very difficult to judge.

"We chose a main winner who has been invited to turn on the Christmas lights on December 4, but unfortunately there will be no organized event this year.

"The three runners-up as well as the main winner will all receive a prize donated by Asda Donnington Wood.