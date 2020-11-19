Free workshops supporting military personnel in Telford

The new initiative is being run as part of the borough’s Armed Forces Covenant, which is a partnership that works to remove barriers that serving personnel, their families and veterans may face in accessing services and support.

Hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council, the workshops, Veteran Mental Health – Understanding the Signs and Finding Support, are free to attend.

The first two stand-alone sessions take place on Monday, November 30, between 10am and 1pm and Tuesday, December 8, between 1pm and 4pm.

The sessions are led by veteran and professional trainer Pete White who has experienced his own mental health difficulties after leaving the military and now travels the country to offer training and support to others in a similar situation.

Veterans, family members and also local employers will be provided with information which will help them understand more about the mental health struggles veterans face and what support is available.

Proud

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for co-operative communities, engagement and partnerships, said: “The council is committed to supporting its local Armed Forces community including serving personnel, their families and veterans by offering a range of support around housing, education, finance, jobs and also year-round leisure discounts.

"We are extremely proud of our Armed Forces community and with over 10,000 veterans living locally it is our priority to ensure that they have all of the support and information that they need.”

Councillor Chris Turley, chairman of Telford & Wrekin’s Armed Forces Covenant, said: “The Armed Forces Covenant recognises the value that veterans contribute to our business and our country and we are extremely proud to be able to offer a wide range of support.

"These workshops are a fantastic initiative which will allow veterans and people around them to understand more about some of the difficulties they may face.”