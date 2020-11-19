£60,000 multi-use games area underway in Telford

Councillor Eileen Callear and council worker Derek Owen, taken prior to the national lockdown on November 5

A sum of £61,000 is being invested by Telford & Wrekin Council into the site in Priorslee, which is next to an existing play park in Gatcombe Way.

The games area will provide for five-a-side football, basketball, as well as an outdoor table football game that is being moved from Telford Town Park.

Work is due to finish by the end of November with the court ready for use in early December.

The new site will feature curved corners to make it easier for players and measure 20m by 12m.

Funding from the scheme has come from developer contributions made as part of the nearby Priorslee East residential development. Once complete, this will be the 42nd multi-use games area in the borough.

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, libraries and culture, said: “This will be a great new place for young people to use and reflects our commitment to invest in facilities for them, encourage people to be more physically active and improve local communities where growth is happening through developer contributions.”

The new site will be maintained by Telford & Wrekin Council, which has worked with St Georges and Priorlsee Parish Council to get this installed