Woman in medical emergency at Telford home

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was sent to a property on Bayley Road in Arleston at about 1.10am today.

Paramedics were unable to gain access to the property and the fire service was called to help gain entry.

Paramedics said the incident involved a woman in a medical emergency.

WMAS sent one ambulance to the scene and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent an engine from Telford Central Station at about 2.30am.

The woman was seen to by paramedics and discharged without further treatment.

A WMAS spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Bayley Road at 1.12am this morning, one ambulance attended the scene.