MP's call for extra security at Army centres

Mark Pritchard MP

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, submitted a written question to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace asking for security improvements.

Defence minister James Heappey replied that the Government was carrying out a rolling programme of upgrades to armouries and ammunition stores to ensure they were compliant with both Home Office legislation and the Ministry of Defence's security policy.

"The Army's security assurance regime includes all reserve forces and Cadets' Association units, and all staff receive mandated security training in respect to weapons and ammunition," said Mr Heappey.

"As part of the continuous improvement process, the Army is developing a security education video which is focused on improving the security culture of cadet adult volunteers."

In 2019, following a review of Cadet weapon security, the MODs Directorate of Security & Resilience directed the Army relocate its holdings of Cadet s1 and s5 weapons[1] to reduce its risk exposure whilst physical security upgrades continue to be implemented.