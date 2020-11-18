Ambulance trust backs new scheme to boost job opportunities

The Kickstart Scheme is a government initiative which provides funding to employers to create job placements for 16- to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

The ambulance service trust has created 30 kickstart job placements across the region as vehicle preparation assistants, which will see successful applicants work on ambulance hubs to assist with the cleaning and restocking of front-line emergency ambulances.

The kickstart job placements are for 25 hours a week for six-month placements.

Carla Beechey, head of human resources, said: “We are very proud to have been granted the funding to be part of this fantastic initiative which will provide young people in the local area to our hubs, who are struggling to get a job, with a fantastic opportunity to get on the career ladder.

“Vehicle preparation assistants will carry out a key role in the ambulance service, providing additional support to our established ‘make ready’ teams to ensure our front-line ambulances are clean, in good working order and stocked ready to respond to the next 999 call.

"This is an exciting and very rewarding opportunity to work for an outstanding ambulance service during a time of national emergency which will give applicants a wealth of experience and exposure to new skills.”

If you are interested in applying for one of these placements, speak to your Department of Work and Pensions advisor to find out more. The closing date for applications is next Monday, November 23.