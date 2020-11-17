Telford drug suspects deny running steroid racket

By Rob Smith TelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Seven people including a group from Shropshire have appeared in court charged with running an anabolic steroid racket.

Telford couple David and Jessica Panasiuk, 36 and 28 respectively, and Michael North, 31 and also from Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday alongside four other people.

They are accused of conspiring to supply class C anabolic steroids, as well as money laundering.

The Panasiuks, of Catterick Close in Leegomery, and North, of Partridge Drive in Ketley, all pleaded not guilty.

Co-defendant Malcolm Wheeler, 42 and of St Austell in Cornwall, pleaded guilty to both counts. He will be sentenced after the conclusion of the other defendants' trial.

Also denying the offences were Scott and Donna Etherington, 44 and 33 respectively, of Murton in County Durham.

The seventh defendant appeared at the same hearing but has not yet pleaded.

The trial will take place some time in the new year, with a hearing set for February 22 so the lawyers involved can discuss the progress made by that point.

News
Crime
Local Hubs
Telford
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News