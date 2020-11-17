Telford drug suspects deny running steroid racket

Telford couple David and Jessica Panasiuk, 36 and 28 respectively, and Michael North, 31 and also from Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday alongside four other people.

They are accused of conspiring to supply class C anabolic steroids, as well as money laundering.

The Panasiuks, of Catterick Close in Leegomery, and North, of Partridge Drive in Ketley, all pleaded not guilty.

Co-defendant Malcolm Wheeler, 42 and of St Austell in Cornwall, pleaded guilty to both counts. He will be sentenced after the conclusion of the other defendants' trial.

Also denying the offences were Scott and Donna Etherington, 44 and 33 respectively, of Murton in County Durham.

The seventh defendant appeared at the same hearing but has not yet pleaded.