Hundreds of Shropshire pupils sent home as three more schools hit with Covid-19 cases

Telford Priory School. Pic: Google Street View

A year 11 pupil at Telford Priory School, a year eight student at Ludlow CE School, and a pupil and member of staff at Stoke-on-Tern Primary School in Market Drayton have all tested positive, prompting head teachers to send home staff and children in affected bubbles.

Year 11 at Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood, is now self-isolating. Years seven and eight have also been studying from home following positive cases, but will return to school on Thursday. Year 11 won't be returning until Monday, November 30. Years nine and 10 are studying in school as normal.

A statement from the school said: "We have confirmation of another positive Covid-19 case at the school. As a result, the year 11 bubble has been closed. Contact via text and e-mail has been made to Year 11. We have had appropriate advice and are confident the school is safe and Covid secure for all other year groups."

Year eight at Ludlow CE School are also self isolating after a student tested positive.

Head teacher Paula Hearle said in a statement to parents: "We have received the news that a student in year eight has tested positive for Covid-19, having started to feel unwell on Friday. The symptoms remain very mild, fortunately. It would appear that the index case for the virus is from outside of school.

Ludlow CE School

"Year eight will now need to self-isolate for a period of 14 days, and should return to school on Monday, November 30. Remote learning will be provided, and for students in receipt of free school meals, we will provide a hamper of provisions.

"Up to this point, we feel that Ludlow School has been fortunate in having very few cases, and have been able to keep open, for the most part, when nationally, and locally, schools are experiencing more difficulties. I do hope that, with our safety measures in school, that we have been able to contain this latest case, and that students, staff and their families can remain well, albeit at home for some."

Stoke-on-Tern Primary School

Two class groups have been told to isolate at Stoke-on-Tern Primary School near Market Drayton after a pupil and a member of staff tested positive. One class will return next Wednesday and the other will be back in school the next day.

A letter to parents said: "We have received confirmation that a member of Housman staff has tested positive for COVID-19. We have also had confirmation that a pupil in Caradoc has also tested positive for Covid-19. Based on the advice from the health protection team, schools must send home those people who have been in close contact with the person who has tested positive, advising them to self-isolate for 14 days since they were last in close contact with that person when they were infectious.