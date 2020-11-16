Man who made racist comments at Telford football match is banned from club for life and fined £330

Shaun Clare, aged 40 and from Waverley in Woodside, has pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates' Court to a racially aggravated public order offence after he made racist comments to a Leyton Orient player at a match last year.

The comments were directed towards the player when the team played AFC Telford United at the Telford ground in March 2019. Police praised Telford fans who stood up to Clare at the time.

At court he was given a three-year football banning order and a £330 fine. He was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £33 victim surcharge.

The club itself said he would be banned for life from the New Bucks Head, saying "discrimination has no place at our football club or among our fan base".

West Mercia Police's Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson said: “We’re pleased that Mr Clare has taken responsibility for his abhorrent actions and pleaded guilty to racially abusing a Leyton Orient player.

"His actions were not that of a genuine football fan and West Mercia Police has shown we will not tolerate such behaviour.

"I’d especially like to thank the fans of Telford United, who stood up to him at the time, and also assisted our investigation and helped bring him to justice. Racism has no place within our communities.”

A statement from the club said: "AFC Telford United would like to thank all those supporters who reported this individual to the club.

"This individual will also receive a lifetime ban from the New Bucks Head. Discrimination has no place in any area of society and these actions have absolutely no place at our football club or among our fan base.