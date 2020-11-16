Two-lorry crash shuts M54 and sees lorry flip on to its side

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

An HGV ended up on its side in a two-vehicle smash which caused the M54 to be shut one-way for several hours last night.

Junction 3 of the M54
One of the two lorries involved in the crash, which happened at around 6.30pm westbound between J3 Tong and J4 Telford East, was carrying liquid bitumen.

Five fire engines were sent, as well as hazmat officers, to help with the road clean up.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles, but the extent of any injuries are not yet known. The police and ambulance service attended.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.36pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving two heavy goods vehicles, one vehicle on its side in carriageway. No persons trapped.

"Five fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford and Wellington. Operations and hazmat officers were in attendance.

"Crews used Environment Agency equipment to deal with the incident.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the Highways Agency, the land ambulance service and the police."

Duty station manager Phil Davies said last night: "RTC M54 Jnc 3. All west bound carriageway blocked with diversion in place. Road closed whilst vehicle recovery and hazmat clean up takes place."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

