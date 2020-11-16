Two-lorry crash shuts M54 and sees lorry flip on to its side

Junction 3 of the M54

One of the two lorries involved in the crash, which happened at around 6.30pm westbound between J3 Tong and J4 Telford East, was carrying liquid bitumen.

Five fire engines were sent, as well as hazmat officers, to help with the road clean up.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles, but the extent of any injuries are not yet known. The police and ambulance service attended.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.36pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving two heavy goods vehicles, one vehicle on its side in carriageway. No persons trapped.

"Five fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford and Wellington. Operations and hazmat officers were in attendance.

"Crews used Environment Agency equipment to deal with the incident.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the Highways Agency, the land ambulance service and the police."