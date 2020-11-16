Appeal to help find distraught Telford girl's lost rabbit friend

The six-year-old's father said that she has been distraught since losing her rabbit

Isabella Rose Peyto, from Telford, has been inseparable from the toy since receiving it in 2018 – a gift from her grandmother to coincide with the release of the Peter Rabbit film featuring the voice of James Corden.

Isabella's father Dan said that the rabbit got lost while they were walking in Apley Woods on Sunday. Isabella carried the figure in a bag on her back. They re-traced their steps as soon as they noticed him missing but he could not be found, leading Dan to assume another walker picked him up to keep him safe.

"No one has said they have him yet," said Dan.

"We would have found him when we knew he was missing, it was in such a small space and time frame – so someone has him, hopefully keeping him safe.

"I’ve never seen her this upset. When we got home she packed his other clothes up in a box.

Isabella lost her Peter Rabbit figure at Apley Woods

"It’s like she is grieving, I've never seen anything like it.

"And her nan got it for her to take to the cinema when the film came out. It was her first trip to the cinema. He even has a heart in him that beats when you squeeze him."

He spoke of the many offers of help from people in the community after he shared the story. People have offered their own figures, although Isabella's original has not yet turned up and she is still holding out hope.

"I must have had 50 people offer me their Peters. Isabella is blown away. It made her smile," he added.

"Maybe I could accept them all, have a Peter party and get them to different charities for other children."