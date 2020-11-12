Telford & Wrekin Council welcome grant to support families in need

The authority's lead for cooperative communities, engagement and partnerships said the Covid Winter Grant Scheme would build on the work already undertaken by the council, which saw 1,150 children supported everyday throughout October half term.

Councillor Paul Watling added that the money will cover the period to the end of March 2021.

Telford MP Lucy Allan confirmed of the £170 million national scheme, £609,359.45 will be awarded to Telford & Wrekin Council at the beginning of December, although the authority itself is yet to receive confirmation.

Councillor Watling said: "We are yet to receive confirmation from the government how much grant money the council will receive.

"We understand that any funding will be ring-fenced with at least 80 per cent earmarked for support with food and bills until the end of March 2021 and we can expect to receive funding at the beginning of December."

The announcement of the scheme by the government was considered a U-turn by many after England footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign to extend free school meals was voted against by MPs.

Councillor Watling added: "This will be welcomed by those most in need and will build on the council’s work since the summer to support, from its own budget, those qualifying for free school meals during the pandemic.

"The council extended this right across the borough so that during the October half term we were, with our partners, supporting around 1,150 children each day.

"The council had, prior to the government’s change on this issue over the weekend, already committed to continue its provision and support for those on free school meals during the holidays into early 2021.