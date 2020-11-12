Consultation on future development in Telford extended due to lockdown

Telford & Wrekin Council

Feedback on Telford & Wrekin Council's Local Plan Review can be given until January 8 to allow residents, businesses and stakeholders an additional five weeks to submit comments.

More than 140 submissions have been received so far during the consultation which began on October 12.

Due to coronavirus the consultation is taking place online this year. Comments can be made through the consultation portal.

The review provides residents with the opportunity to engage with the plan-making process at a local level.

The consultation document includes proposals to amend or introduce new planning policies, options for the level of employment and housing growth up to 2040 and options for the distribution of growth between Telford, Newport and the rural area.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “We hope this new extended deadline will allow people more time to engage with the consultation and let us know their views.

“The original deadline coincided with the end of this second lockdown which we are currently facing.

"We were concerned, particularly for businesses that this would impact the amount of time they would have to submit their feedback as we know early December is potentially going be a busy time for them in getting their businesses back up and running.

Benefits

“This consultation is about what the future looks like for the borough and we hope as many people as possible get involved to tell us what they think.

"The document explains how we propose to deliver more affordable housing across and also how we continue to secure community benefits such as investment in education facilities, public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure.”

The new deadline of 8 January 2020 will have no impact on the overall timescales and delivery of the Local Plan Review.

This stage of the review is known as the issues and options process, and further information can be found at telford.gov.uk/localplanreview