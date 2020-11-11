Poppies and soldiers on display

Reverend Paul Smith and Curator Jon Rodwell with the Remembrance display

The clergy at St Matthew’s Church, in Donnington Wood, Telford, has created the installation with the help of pupils from St Matthew’s Church of England (CofE) Primary School and Donnington Wood CofE Junior School.

Tommy soldiers and poppies can be seen throughout the churchyard, along with Remembrance crosses, all made from recycled metal and wood – materials which had been destined for the scrap yard.

The figures have been created by Jon Rodwell, the former churchwarden, and his sons.

The church is also home to a number of war graves, which appear decorated with wreaths of Remembrance.

Students from the two schools in the area have written prayers, which feature as part of the displays, and will remain in place throughout Armistice Day until Monday, November 16.

The prayers are posted on specially-made crosses, which have the theme of Remembrance.

They also include tributes to those living with loss of all kinds, as well as signposting people to organisations offering information and support. Reverend Paula Smith, the priest in charge of the church, said although public events had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors were encouraged to add their own poppies, crosses and prayers to the display.

She added: “We hope that visitors to the churchyard will be inspired by the display and the prayers, and perhaps share photos with those who would usually attend a service of Remembrance.”