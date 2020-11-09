Plans put forward for training centre in Telford

If approved, Teach A Trade Ltd will set up in Unit F8 on Halesfield 23 (Picture: Google)

Teach A Trade Ltd has applied to convert a vacant factory in Halesfield into a vocational centre, and director Harry Wilkinson says it hopes to train 400 people in its first year.

A planning statement submitted by the Broseley-based company says the centre would create at least five new jobs and incorporate coronavirus safety measures.

Madeley Town Council will be consulted about the proposal, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Mr Wilkinson writes that the centre, if approved, will provide “comprehensive vocational training” leading to recognised “electrical, plumbing, gas, plastering, tiling, carpentry and bricklaying” qualifications, and will aim to retrain 400 people in the first year.

He says “Teach A Trade Ltd will be at the forefront of enabling people to regain employment” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and a resulting rise in unemployment.

He adds that “extensive alterations” have been made to company plans to help limit the spread of the virus within the 520-square-metre premises.

“We have planned a one-way system throughout the building, we have earmarked 10 hand sanitizer stations, masks will be made compulsory and the individual learning bays have been increased to allow for ease of social distancing,” he writes.

“There will be a biweekly deep clean of the training centre. We will have personally designated areas to avoid any cross contamination.”