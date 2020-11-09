Inquest opens into Telford hero who died trying to save his children

Jonathan Stevens

Jonathan Stevens, 36, a plasterer, of Woodside in Telford, died in August in hospital at Bangor.

It is believed he got caught in a rip current off Barmouth while on a day trip with his children.

A lifeboat was launched and coastguard and air ambulance helicopters flew to the scene. Two children were rescued from the sea, while Mr Stevens was taken by helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

He had seven children and five sisters, and he was described as "an amazing man, brother, son and dad" by his sister Kim.