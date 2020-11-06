Dismayed driving instructors caught in a jam over cancelled tests and lessons

KS driving school owner Karen Jones with Bob Mulford, Kaye Mulford and Rob Hall

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement about the current four-week national lockdown, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency(DVSA) advised instructors that there was a red light on teaching at the wheel from Thursday.

Motoring schools are mainly operated by self-employed instructors who have been forced to inform pupils that lessons and driving tests have to be put on hold.

Karen Jones, of KS Motoring, has 14 drivers operating in Shrewsbury, Telford and Whitchurch, said: "I am disappointed. The Government has put out mixed messages views for lockdown. It's saying if you cannot work from home you can go work in a car. We cannot work from home, but the DVSA have told us that we cannot do lessons.

"The last time we were in lockdown we could teach key workers which helped. There is nothing at the moment to suggest we can provide lessons for critical workers. This time we have no choice.

"We are all self-employed. It is good that there will be some kind of grant, but we won't get it until we get back to work on December 2, if we get back.

"I have got some new instructors just starting who will not get anything at all. They will be living on what they have earned so far and that's if they have got savings.

"We do all we can to get the cars cleaned in between lessons. I do understand what this is about. It is hard. I have a sister who is a retired nurse, but she returned to work during Covid.

"I should have five tests next week and everyone of them will be cancelled after my pupils have waited three or four months to get a date and now they will to wait longer."

John Thomas, of Telford based JT School of Motoring, explained that he is not entitled to the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme Grant Extension due to his personal circumstances.

"That means zero income for four weeks, following on from nearly four months of no income earlier this year.

"The double whammy is that because my wife and I have worked and saved hard all our working lives, we are not entitled to any benefits whatsoever.

"I'm not at all happy being told that my business must cease trading, but no point moping about it. There’s lots of people who are far worse off than me.