Charges at council-run car parks in Telford suspended

Charges in the Ironbridge Gorge will be suspended from November 6 until December 31, while two-others will remain free throughout lockdown.

In the Gorge, spaces at The Square, The Wharfage, Waterloo Street, Ironbridge Central and Dale End will be free.

In the centre of Telford, Dark Lane in the town park and Hall Court, opposite Forge Retail Park, will be free from November 6 until December 2, when it will then be reviewed.

The council will also close its multi-storey car park at Southwater from November 6 until December 2 which will then also be reviewed.

This comes after Shropshire Council announced it would keep charging people to use its car parks throughout lockdown.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, commercial services and regeneration, said: “We need to do all we can to support borough businesses and soften the impact of the second lockdown and this is a quick and simple step.

“Businesses had been bouncing back from the effects of the floods and the first lockdown, with the Gorge attracting many visitors.

“Many businesses continue to open and waiving car park charges is a small but important step to support them further and we hope it can help all businesses to make the most of Christmas trade particularly as we come out of lockdown on December 2.

“It’s also important during lockdown that we make the access to open spaces such as Telford Town Park for exercise as easy as possible for people and making our Dark Lane car park free will help get outdoors during this lockdown.”