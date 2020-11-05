Redeveloped college site could include GP surgery

Discussions have taken place over plans for the development of the former New College site in Wellington.

John Latter, who represents the College ward on Wellington Town Council, said the grade II listed former girls’ school building would stay intact but see internal refits.

A wider site revamp is planned and he said there was a “possibility” of a health centre being included.

He was speaking as the town council's planning committee discussed plans by Telford and Wrekin Council to demolish a raised “link” block attached to the back of the 108-year-old building, and four newer structures behind it.

After colleagues expressed concern about the historic front building, which faces King Street, Cllr Latter said that was “all staying intact”, adding: “Some of it is going to be turned into accommodation and some of it is going to be office space.”

Elsewhere on the site, he said the Haywood Arts Centre and Wellington Boxing Academy were staying, but admitted the plans were “not firm” otherwise.

“I was of the understanding that all the other buildings at the back were going,” he said.

“There’s a possibility of a health centre and a doctor’s surgery being built.

“I think there’s a potential spend of about £20 million going to go into the site in all, eventually.”

The committee agreed to raise no objection, provided the front building was left intact.

In March last year, Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies authorised the purchase of the site for redevelopment.

A report put forward by Regeneration and Investment chief Dawn Toy on Thursday reminded the borough’s cabinet that a previous Stronger Communities Grant award had enabled preliminary work at the site.

The 10-member executive agreed to accept £2.38 million more from the government’s Local Growth Fund.

Ms Toy wrote that the Wrekin Housing Group (WHG) would provide £18.6 million match funding on top of this.

“The WHG proposals are linked to the opportunity to bring forward a WHG development at New College comprising circa 64 apartments within an ‘extra care’ environment and 10 bungalows,” she said.