Council urged to review parking for houses of multiple occupancy

Telford & Wrekin Council will consider the issue

“Parking is an issue wherever there is a house in multiple occupation (HMO)”, says Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council, asking a borough council committee to examine the subject.

The submission says applications to build HMOs or convert existing properties must “be accurate and include definitive plans”.

In a written response, council managers say the issue will be considered as part of the ongoing Local Plan review.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Communities Scrutiny Committee will discuss its 2020-21 work programme when it meets remotely on Wednesday, November 11.

Out of seven suggested topics, two were submitted by Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council.

One of these, according to a summary for the eight-member committee, is aimed at “ensuring that properties have adequate allocated parking spaces”.

The 2004 Housing Act defines HMOs as privately-let properties inhabited by two or more separate households sharing some facilities, such as a bathroom or kitchen.

If they contain five or more people, government regulations require them to be licensed by the local authority and undergo inspections, including for fire and gas safety.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council’s submission continues: “HMOs need monitoring and enforcement where necessary; parking is an issue wherever there is an HMO.

“House and property design and specifications must be taking carbon reduction into account through the planning stages.”

The summary document also quotes feedback from senior borough council managers, who say HMOs will be considered as part of the ongoing review of the 2011-2031 Telford and Wrekin Local Plan.

The parish council’s second suggestion asks the committee to “examine subsidised routes, gaps in service provision and the internal fleet offer”.