Fire crews deal with van blaze and fuel spillage in Telford and Shrewsbury

By Lisa O'Brien

A van was destroyed in a blaze tackled by firefighters in Telford this afternoon.

A crew was called to Ketley Brook roundabout shortly before 3.10pm.

The blaze was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.

A fire crew was also called out to deal with a fuel spillage at the Tesco filling station in Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, shortly before 3.10pm today.

It involved 40 litres of diesel which had leaked from a car.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was moved to a safe place on the forecourt and the leak was stopped.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

