Fire crews deal with van blaze and fuel spillage in Telford and Shrewsbury

A crew was called to Ketley Brook roundabout shortly before 3.10pm.

The blaze was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.

A fire crew was also called out to deal with a fuel spillage at the Tesco filling station in Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, shortly before 3.10pm today.

It involved 40 litres of diesel which had leaked from a car.