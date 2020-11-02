Travellers set up camp at Telford Railway Station

Travellers have set up camp at Telford Railway Station.

The group, consisting of about half a dozen caravans, could be seen in the station car park on Monday.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it is working with the British Transport Police (BTP) as well as West Mercia Police to find a solution.

A spokesman from the council said: "The land belongs to Network Rail which means that BTP has the jurisdiction to take any action.

"The council is working with BTP and local police on a solution, although we understand the travellers have indicated that they will be moving on shortly."

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.

