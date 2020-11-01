Residents protest over closure of Telford community centre

Campaigners calling for the reopening of the Telford West Indian Community Centre protest outside the premises

The West Indian Community Centre, in High Street, Hadley, has been closed since 2017 after environmental officers said its toilets were not up to standard.

A spokesman for the centre's operators the Telford West Indian Association (TWIA) said the work was completed and the site can reopen in the new year.

Campaigners from Reclaim Telford West Indian Association group claim that no public activities have been held for years, and that resulted in sports clubs and community groups having no base to call home.

On Saturday more than 30 residents, in staggered attendance, braved wet conditions to take part in a demonstration featuring speeches outside the premises.

Among them was crane operator Linton Francis, 59, of Gladstone Street, who said: "When we were children this was a local meeting place for us. It's not been open for years.

"What's in the community for our children and grandchildren to call their own? We need answers from those running it."

Assembly worker Hensley Beckett, 61, of Manse Road, said: "I started playing football for the TWIA in the 1980s until the team moved elsewhere. That's how far back my relationship with this place goes. I just want people to be accountable.

"I want to know what has been happening there. There is a cultural centre in the middle of Hadley and nobody knows what's going on inside."

College lecturer Toyah Ward, 29, of Coddon Close, Donnington, said: "We have heard about the work that has been done to the building, but there are questions to be answered. It would be nice if they could be transparent to the community.

"They have heard us speaking. It would be nice to get a response."

Donna Wee, from the campaign group, said: "We are here to peacefully protest and to ask the TWIA to communicate with the community and to get this building back into use.

"This has gone on for far too long. It has been closed for far too many years."

Verley Brisset, for the TWIA, told the Shropshire Star that issues over the ownership of the building had now been resolved and improvement works had taken place in the centre.

"We are now hopeful that the community centre can reopen in January," Mr Brisset said.

"Of course with the current restrictions everything has to be Covid secure before we can open."

"I do not believe the protestors are members of the Telford West Indian Association," he said.