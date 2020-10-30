Telford estate's spooky socially distanced ghost hunt

The Halloween trail around Overdale is taking place this Saturday, on Halloween. It was organised primarily by Ellen Palmer, right, and supported by Simon Bailey, left, who handles events for Lawley and Overdale Parish Council

Children will be hunting for 13 ghosts around Overdale, accompanied by clues and riddles to solve.

They can earn goody bags to be collected afterwards.

The main organiser of the ghost hunt is Ellen Palmer, a mother who lives on the estate and has worked with the parish council and other groups.

She was prepared for any coronavirus restrictions that might be in place, including the Tier 2 rules that are expected to come into effect throughout Telford & Wrekin this weekend.

She said: "There is no going on people's property as the ghosts are at the edge of driveways, and if anyone is in isolation they can take part online.

"Collection times for goody bags are allocated to help with social distancing but the hunt can be done from midday onwards.

"We have been supported and received donations from Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, Overdale Stores, Tesco, Wilko and Asda as well as many donations from local residents.

"'Trick or Treat' may not be happening but we will still be providing our children with some spooky fun.

"I was prepared for every eventuality, including Tier 2 – we're still going ahead.

"The parish council have been brilliant, they have helped with stuff."