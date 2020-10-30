Plans lodged for broiler chicken farm near Telford

Applicant Sandy Walker, of MS Walker Ltd, wants to build six units to house “broilers” – birds bred to be eaten – off Rodenhurst Lane near Roden.

A design and access statement, submitted on the company’s behalf, says the rearing process operates on a month-and-a-half cycle, so the farm will see seven full flocks a year.

Planning agent Ian Pick stated: “The applicants operate an existing farming business at Ercall Park Farm, Rodenhurst Hall Farm, with further land at Roden.

“The farming business extends to 740 hectares of predominantly arable cropping growing potatoes and cereals, together with an exsiting poultry unit which is located on land to the north of Roden Lane, Roden.

“The applicants proposed to expand their poultry farming operations through the erection of a new poultry unit at Rodenhurst Hall Farm.”

The scheme if approved would consist of six steel-framed olive green coloured poultry buildings, each with a floorspace of 29,000sq ft, other smaller rooms linking the sheds, 12 circular outside feed bins, water and gas tanks and three car parking spaces.

“The use of the site will be for rearing broiler chickens from day-old chicks to finished table weight,” Mr Pick adds.

“The broiler rearing cycle operates on an ‘all in, all out’ system, and each cycle takes 48 days.”

The chickens are reared for 38 days, then the buildings are emptied and a 10-day cleaning and preparation process takes place before the next batch arrives.